Carolyn Karel
1920-2020
Beloved wife of David Karel for 61 years, and loving mother of Randy, Steven (Ellen), & Janice (Mark Presten). Proud grandmother of Alex Karel, and Brittany, Brooke, & Mark Presten. The best mother in the world who above all loved being with her family. Loving, wise, supportive, and kind, you gave us the gift of being our mother and our best friend. Your legacy lives on in us. We love you and will keep you in our thoughts and hearts forever.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020