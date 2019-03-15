Carolyn King

February 4, 1936 - March 8, 2019

Saratoga, California

Carolyn Black King, who was born February 4, 1936 in Sacramento, CA to Mary Getty Black and Simeon Rexford Black, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Saratoga, CA.

As a child Carolyn lived in San Francisco, CA, St. Paul, MN; Augusta, GA; Portland, OR and Olympia, WA, where she met her future husband, Alan King. Carolyn and Alan lived in Seattle, WA; Corning, NY; Bradford, PA; and Raleigh, NC before moving to Saratoga, CA in 1965 where they've lived for 54 years, except for the two years the family lived in Linlithgow, Scotland.

Carolyn attended Washington State University, and was valedictorian of her graduating class at West Valley College. She worked for many years at the Saratoga News and for twenty years at the City of Saratoga, retiring as Assistant City Manager.

In retirement Carolyn was active in several non-profit groups, and served as President of The Friends of the Saratoga Library, on the Board of the Girl Scouts, and was active in The League of Women Voters. Carolyn served on the Saratoga Heritage Commission and was also a member of the Foothill Club.

Carolyn and Alan traveled extensively; Carolyn loved art and art history, and took many beautiful photographs during their travels.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Alan King, three daughters: Mary King (Clifford Lehman), Katie King (Michael Zelson), Jennifer Bruckner (Alan Woertink); and six grandchildren: Rosa and Rio Lehman, Lia King, Eva and Leah Zelson, and Annie Bruckner. She is also survived by her brother, Rexford Black (Dixie).

Friends are invited to join us in celebrating Carolyn's life on March 30, 2019 at 2 pm in Barnes Hall in the Manor at Saratoga Retirement Community, 14500 Fruitvale Avenue in Saratoga.

For those inclined, in lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the via our Walk to End Alzheimer's team (http://act.alz.org/goto/SaratogaSizzlers) or the Living Legacy Fund at the Saratoga Retirement Community (SRC). The Living Legacy Fund provides education grants for SRC staff and their children. Donations can be mailed to the SRC Living Legacy Fund at 14500 Fruitvale Avenue #1000, Saratoga, CA 95070.





View the online memorial for Carolyn King Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019