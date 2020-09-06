Carolyn Lou (Harmon) LyonApril 6, 1943 - August 29, 2020Resident of GilroyWords cannot express how deeply Carolyn will be missed by her family and friends. She was kind and generous and always willing to drop everything to help a friend in need. She genuinely cared for others. Carolyn's intelligence, common sense, and wisdom meant she was sought out by many for counsel and company. She got along with everyone and was the anchor that kept us united.Carolyn was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Clyde Glenwood and Marie Lena (Lockhart) Harmon, and as a young girl moved to San Jose, where she graduated from Camden High School and attended San Jose State College. She held many jobs, but was most proud of her work for the registrar's office at Foothill College. Her volunteer work over the years was extensive, including Home and School Club president at Lone Hill Elementary School and her many years of service to the Thrift Box/San Jose Auxiliary for Children benefiting Stanford Children's Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, genealogy, organizing Camden High School class reunions, collecting Dept. 56, and her cats.Carolyn was the beloved wife for 56 years of Bill and the adored mother of Ross and Scott. She was a devoted grandmother to Carter, Tabitha, and Alexander and a loving mother-in-law to Christina and Shalimar. Carolyn deeply loved and was cared for by her sisters Marilyn Wright, Betty (Fred) Ludeman, and Clare Ferry and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Ken Westfall and sister, Jeanne Timmons. Carolyn will be interred at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy, California.We will miss her laughter, her good nature, her creativity, her honesty, and most of all her very kind spirit. With a twinkle in her eyes, she made everything around her brighter and better.