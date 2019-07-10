Carolyn Marie Gerst

Aug. 24, 1941 - Jul. 4, 2019

Resident of San Mateo

Passing away peacefully on July 4, 2019 in San Francisco, Carolyn is finally free from more than a decades long struggle with chronic pain and illness.

Carolyn was born on August 24,1941 to Frank and Savina Waldvogel. She and her younger brother, Robert, were raised in a close-knit neighborhood of extended family and friends in the Bay View district of San Francisco. She attended Immaculate Conception Academy. Carolyn met her husband Cliff at a Rio Nido dance when they were teenagers and they were married in 1962. They welcomed Debbie, the first of three daughters, in 1963 and daughter Linda followed in 1964. The family moved to San Mateo in 1965 when Cliff accepted a job as a police officer for the city of San Carlos. Cliff and Carolyn welcomed their 3rd daughter Laurie, in 1968.

Family meant everything to Carolyn. She was a homemaker until Laurie was in 3rd grade. At that point Carolyn took a part time job as a teacher's aide at Meadow Heights Elementary School. She enjoyed working at the school, and having the same schedule as her girls. She taught many craft projects to the students in her classes. Eventually she transitioned to being one of the "office ladies", manning the front desk in the school office. All four of Carolyn's grandchildren went to Meadow Heights. She retired in 2012 after 35 years of service, when her youngest granddaughter, Rachel completed 5th Grade.

Carolyn was very involved in the PTA. She supported her girls in Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, and Bobby Sox. She also loved going to her grandsons' band recitals and rooting on her granddaughters' softball games.

She was an excellent cook and hosted many holiday parties and family dinners. Her grandkids always liked helping Grandma Carol bake cookies, especially at Christmas.

Carolyn was also talented with creating beautiful crafts which included sewing her granddaughters dresses when they were young, elaborately carved pumpkins, knitted scarves, and beautiful Christmas decorations that she created for friends and family. Carolyn lovingly handmade Christmas stockings for each of her children and grandchildren.

Carolyn , Cliff and the girls spent summers vacationing at the Gerst cabin in Rio Nido, as well as annual camping trips to Yosemite.

She and Cliff also had the opportunity to take quite a few trips to Europe with friends, as well as cruises to Alaska, through the Panama Canal, and trips to Hawaii.

After Cliff's passing in 2007, Carolyn's health problems worsened.

For the past year, Carolyn was blessed to have Suri as a care giver. She greatly improved Carolyn's quality of life. They had a mutual love of cooking and crafting. The family is extremely grateful for Suri's care and devotion to our mom.

Carolyn is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Cliff, and her parents Frank & Savina Waldvogel, as well as her in laws, Pat & Lena Gerst, and brother-in-laws Stephen and Jim Gerst. She is survived by her three daughters: Debbie Inferrera (Domenic), Linda Callegari, and Laurie Gerst. She was a proud and loving grandma to Adam Inferrera (Mackenzie), Matthew Inferrera, Caitlin Callegari, and Rachel Callegari. She is also survived by her brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Jean Waldvogel, brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Jeff & Diane Gerst, and Robert & Anna Gerst, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family would like to thank the compassionate doctors and nurses at St. Francis Memorial Hospital for the care they gave to our mother during the last few days of her life.

A Rosary will be held at 7pm, Thursday, July 18th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am, Friday, July 19th at St Bartholomew Church, 600 Columbia Dr., San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Meadow Heights PTA, or a . Checks made out to Meadow Heights PTA in memory of Carolyn Gerst may be mailed to: Meadow Heights Elementary School, 2619 Dolores St, San Mateo, CA 94403

Rest in peace Mom.





