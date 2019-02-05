Carolyn Moss

March 6, 1938 - Jan. 29, 2019

Sunnyvale

Carolyn Buchanan Moss passed away peacefully with her family at her side in on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019. She is survived by her husband Chuck, her two children and five grandchildren.

Carolyn graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She was a devoted teacher and had a passion for learning throughout her life. She attended seminars as part of IU's Life Long Learning Program, studied multicultural traditions, and attended workshops in the pursuit of personal growth. Carolyn was an activist for peace and dedicated her life to the betterment of all.

Carolyn's community of loving friends was a blessing she cherished and a testament to her bright, accepting, and loving disposition. She led and participated in four different women's groups including her beloved Goddesses. She was also an accomplished ball room dancer, which she adored almost as much as teaching.

Carolyn succumbed to Parkinson's Disease which slowly eroded her ability to communicate. Yet despite this, she maintained a positive attitude through her final years. Carolyn donated her brain to Stanford University's Parkinson's Research Department in hopes it will help others.

Carolyn's spirit, passion for learning and love is alive in all she touched.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2019