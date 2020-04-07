Mercury News Obituaries
Carolyn Rowland


1925 - 2020
Carolyn Rowland Obituary
Carolyn Rowland
May 7, 1925 - April 2, 2020
Resident of Bakersfield
Carolyn Shields Rowland, 94, long-time resident of Los Altos, passed away after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Her love and caring for others affected all those around her in a positive way through her love of Jesus. She served others in many ways with her singing, teaching (Sunday School, voice, and art lessons), and as a Chaplain's Aide volunteer at El Camino Hospital. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edwin Rowland. Carol is survived by children, Kathleen Kalvesmaki (Ken), James Rowland (Jo Anne), and Patricia Pearson (Scott); nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Please visit spanglermortuary.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2020
