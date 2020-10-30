1/1
Carolyn Seeger
1947 - 2020
Carolyn McGorty Seeger - May 6, 1947 – Oct 25, 2020
Carolyn was an enthusiastic and loving mother, life partner, family member and entrepreneur. She will be remembered for her passion in life. Her success in the community could be measured by the hundreds of people whom she employed over the course of 50 years, as a woman in business, as a home improvement professional, as an interior designer and as a specialty, licensed building contractor in the state of CA. In recent years she was given the honor of serving on the Santa Clara City Council, Senior Advisory Board, while she continued to enjoy working as a professional until her final days.
Carolyn is survived by her Son, Christopher Ryan Seeger; her life partner, Robert Carlson, and his 3 daughters, Monica, Michelle and Melissa with 12 grandchildren that she loved dearly. She also leaves her New England family including brother Michael John McGorty and first cousins Ryan and Meghan McGorty.
Donations in her name can be directed to the Malala Fund that focuses on educating girls and young women - https://www.malala.org/
Invitation Only Memorial Services due to current health codes will occur on Nov 20, 2020 at Saint Justin's Church in Santa Clara with final resting place at the Mission City Memorial Park, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
Saint Justin's Church

Funeral services provided by
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
