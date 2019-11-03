|
Carrie Billalba
October 8, 1923- October 24, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
A Native of Sunnyvale, Carrie graduated from Fremont High School. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony and survived by son Harvey.
Married to Anthony for 60 years. They moved to Morgan Hill where she was an active member of the Flower Lovers, Women in touch and a tap dance group called the Fabulous Flappers.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 9, 2019 at Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home, 17720 Monterey St. Morgan Hill Ca.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019