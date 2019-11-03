Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Billalba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Billalba


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Billalba Obituary
Carrie Billalba
October 8, 1923- October 24, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
A Native of Sunnyvale, Carrie graduated from Fremont High School. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony and survived by son Harvey.
Married to Anthony for 60 years. They moved to Morgan Hill where she was an active member of the Flower Lovers, Women in touch and a tap dance group called the Fabulous Flappers.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 9, 2019 at Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home, 17720 Monterey St. Morgan Hill Ca.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to


View the online memorial for Carrie Billalba
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -