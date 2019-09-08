|
Carroll J. Skow
August 13, 1933 - August 31, 2019
Santa Clara
Carroll J. Skow, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on August 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia, in 2002; and his sweetheart and companion Peg Courtney of Santa Clara in 2011.
Carroll will be truly missed by his daughter and son in law, Sue and Bob Siudzinski of San Jose; his daughter and son in law Kathy & Jim Cardoza of Tracy; his daughter Lisa Skow of Flagstaff, AZ; and his son Mike Skow of Patterson. He will be missed by his grandson Robert Wildt and granddaughter Lara Cardoza; as well as his great grandkids Emmy, Marco and Lyla.
Carroll was born in Elba, Nebraska and was in the U.S. Coast Guard in the 1950's. He was a resident of Santa Clara since 1973. His career with IBM/Siemens took him and his family from Southern California to Fort Worth to Los Angeles to Seattle to San Jose. From 1985-87 he and his wife Pat enjoyed another IBM assignment in Hong Kong. Carroll retired in 1998 after 40 years in management and as an instructor in a variety of skill-based subjects. His most satisfying experiences were the many seminar/presentations he made on the subject of "Change". He was active in Westside Little League, Santa Clara Boys Baseball, and was a volunteer driver for the Cancer Society for 10 years.
There will be a celebration of Carroll's life on Saturday, September 14th , at 11am at Lima Family of Santa Clara at 466 North Winchester Blvd. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019