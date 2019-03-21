Cass Kowaleski

June 7, 1927- March 15, 2019

Sacramento



Obituary for Cass Kowaleski

In loving memory of Cass Kowaleski born June 7, 1927 died March 15, 2019 at the age of 91.

Son of Walter and Florence Kowalewski. Survived by his wife of 69 years Alice V. Kowaleski, daughter Lorraine M., sons Carl V.(Paula), John V.(Erin) and Walter V.and grandchildren Merritt and William.

Cass and family moved to San Jose in 1971 when he was offered a position as Quality Assurance Manager with Cartridge Television a subsidiary of AVCO. One of the first companies to design and build consumer VCR's. Like many first gen companies it failed and Cass moved on working for Caelus Disk Drives and finishing his career at Racal/Vadic the first company to design and build a 300 bit modem.

Cass retired in 1987 and for a while became a "gentleman rancher" in Dobbins California where he raised Herefords and wine grapes. Later on he and Alice moved to Montara and enjoyed many years on the beautiful San Mateo coast.

Cass's final resting place and private service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbins California in June.

Memorial celebration will be held June 29 in Half Moon Bay

No flowers, please consider donations to the Arc of California: thearcca.org. in memory of Cass.





