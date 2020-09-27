Catherina J. UdeSept. 22, 1924 - Feb. 22, 2020Resident of San JoseCatherina (Tine) J. Ude died peacefully at home on the afternoon of February 22, 2020 at the age of 95 with some of her dearest friends nearby.Born and educated as a nurse in The Netherlands, after World War II Tine emigrated with her late husband, Hens, to Monterey, California. They later moved to San Jose where they built their home in 1955. Tine worked as a licensed vocational nurse for Kaiser for more than 25 years, even returning to work part-time after her official retirement date. Tine and Hens travelled extensively and had many friends whom they liked to entertain at their home in San Jose. They also enjoyed volunteering together as hosts at San Jose's Mineta International Airport where they greeted and assisted travelers from all over the globe.An emeritus member of Ankh Court No. 92 of the Ladies' Oriental Shrine of North America (LOSNA), Tine delighted and was an active participant in that organization's mission to aid Shriners Hospitals for Children with fundraising and volunteerism. She also enjoyed socializing with the members and ladies of Willow Glen-Fraternity Lodge No. 399 Free and Accepted Order of Masons and San Jose Scottish Rite at their monthly dinners. Tine was a long-time, active member of Foothill Presbyterian Church in San Jose.Tine was a kind and generous person, who will be remembered by her friends and former colleagues for her sense of humor and love of life.Tine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hens R. Ude, and sister Cornelia J. (Hannie) Wagenmakers-Hesselink. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rietha T. Ude; nieces Henny Marx Van Putten; Catherina J. Tijhuis-Wagenmakers and Ellen Wagenmakers; nephew Robert Wagenmakers; and grandniece Mirjam Marx, all of The Netherlands; and grandnephew of Guido Marx of Temecula, California.In accordance with her wishes, Tine's ashes have been scattered off the coast of Monterey, California. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Northern California Unit, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817-2215.