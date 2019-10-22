Home

Catherine Bishop


1963 - 2019
Catherine Bishop Obituary
Catherine Bishop
July 30, 1963 - October 18, 2019
Sunnyvale
Catherine "Cat" Salamat Bishop passed away peacefully at her home on October 18, 2019, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She is survived by three sisters, three brothers, eight nephews, five nieces, three grandnephews, and two grandnieces. Cat loved cooking, gardening, and caring for animals. She previously worked at Draeger's Market, Filoli and Village Stationers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 22, 2019
