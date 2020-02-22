|
Catherine Earhart
September 24, 1939-February 16, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Catherine Earhart of Saratoga passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16th surrounded by her loving husband and children. Catherine's family and friends will greatly miss her warmth, kindness and sparkling blue eyes. Catherine loved spending time with her family, traveling with her husband, and voraciously reading mysteries and thrillers, often in her lovely garden at home. Catherine is survived by her husband, Howard, her children Melanie and Michael, her grandson Cameron, her son-in-law Lawrence, her siblings Paul, Lynda and James, her sisters-in-law Elizabeth, Joanie, and Ann, her nieces and nephews, and her many cherished friends and extended families. A small service will take place at a later date in her hometown, Oswego, NY. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, any remembrances be directed to Catherine's church, Sacred Heart Parish, in Saratoga, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2020