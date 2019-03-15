Catherine Jackson (Imbornone)

March 19, 1943 - March 3, 2019

Resident of San Jose

In memory of the life of Cathy Jackson who left us far too early on March 3. To honor her memory her son James (wife Rebecca), daughter Jennifer, along with her grandchildren Amanda (husband David), Nina, Serena and Kayla, great-grandchildren Devon and Daniel, and brother Richard Imbornone, would like all to know that Cathy touched so many lives during her time with us. Her quiet nature and that forever questioning attitude will be deeply missed but always remembered as we face life's challenges without her. Mom/Nana you will forever be in all our hearts, your loving family.

Visitation will be on Monday March 18th from 5 - 9 pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home, Rosary held at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday March 19th at 10 am at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave San Jose, Ca 95125.





