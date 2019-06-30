Catherine Mary Hynes

Resident of Los Altos

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Catherine Mary Hynes, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 84. Catherine was born June 15, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts to Eugene and Catherine McCarthy. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Boston College, where she met her husband, Neil Hynes, and married in 1958. After living and working in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Europe, Cathy and Neil moved to the Bay Area, first living in Mountain View, then in 1970 moved to Los Altos where they raised their six children. Cathy was a teacher, enjoyed reading, decorating for the holidays, listening to Elvis Presley, playing board games, and rooting for the Sharks and Warriors. She especially loved watching her children and grandchildren playing sports and joining together at her house for any occasion. Cathy is survived by her husband, Neil, her children Jay, Eric, Alison, Kristin, Jason, Patrick, and their respective spouses. Her grandchildren include Alec and Casey Hynes, James Hynes, Emilie and Owen Kemp, Megan Wilson, Natalie, Niko, and Jessica Dekovic.

The vigil will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at St. Simon Church in Los Altos; the funeral mass will take place Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon Church, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.





