St William Catholic Church
611 S El Monte Ave
Los Altos Hills, CA 94022
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
Los Altos, CA
Catherine "Dede" McGowan
Los Altos
Dede passed away March 12, 2019. She was born October 10, 1922 in San Francisco, CA to Andrew and Helen (Watson) Johnson. Raised primarily in San Mateo, Dede attended Mercy High School in Burlingame and the University of California at Davis. She married Wilfred "Bud" McGowan April 6, 1943 and they eventually settled in Los Altos, where she resided for over 65 years, and raised 4 children.
Dede was preceded in death by her husband Bud, sister Barbara Mape, and brother Andrew Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her children, Michael (Betsy), Judy (Jack), Paddy, and Andrew (Joanne), grandchildren Matt (Kim), Tom (Lara), Sarah LeBlanc (Kirk), Katie Donnell, Alexandra Cortes, and Anthony Cortes, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.
A mass celebrating her life will be held at 11 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church in Los Altos, where she was a long-time parishioner. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hanna Boys Center or the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 19, 2019
