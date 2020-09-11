1/
Catherine Miljas (Milias) Dabo
1920 - 2020
Catherine Miljas (Milias) Dabo
April 9, 1920 - August 22, 2020
Resident of Hollister

Catherine, affectionately called Baba, passed away peacefully in her home of 75 years.
Catherine is survived by her eldest daughter Pauline Dabo Mifsud (Bill, deceased), Jane Dabo Cruz (Joe), Mitch, Jr. (Julie) and Ann Marie (Rose).
Catherine has eleven grandchildren, William Charles, II, (Monica) Michael Joseph (Michelle), Christina, Catherine Heller (Richard) and Jenna, Jonelle Cruz and Stephanie LaPray, Mitch,III, Tyler Joseph, John and Kimberly. Catherine is also survived by twenty-seven great-grandchildren, nephew, Peter (Pam), and niece Kathy (Bob). She leaves many nieces and nephews in Canada and Croatia.
Please visit: www.grunnagle.com


View the online memorial for Catherine Miljas (Milias) Dabo

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
