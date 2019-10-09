|
|
Catherine "Kay" Roberts
July 16, 1925 - September 30, 2019
Resident of Cupertino, California
On Monday, September 30, 2019, Catherine Roberts ("Kay"), beloved wife and mother of three daughters, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.
Kay was born on July 16, 1925 in McCausland, Iowa. Kay found her calling early in life, and began her lifelong career of teaching while still in college. She studied in her home state at Marycrest and Iowa State Teachers College, and received her teaching degree from Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Growing up on a farm, Kay wanted to see the world and used the summer vacations during her early teaching jobs for adventures in Yellowstone, Vancouver Island, San Francisco, Miami, Cuba, New York City, New Hampshire and finally Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she met her future husband, Roy W. Roberts. During their courtship she was offered a position teaching at the Nuremberg American School (US Army) in Germany, 1952-1953. Roy encouraged her to accept the position as it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. On August 15, 1953 she married Roy and together they raised three daughters, Leslie Roberts, Camille Roberts Kline, and Anne Roberts.
Kay and Roy relocated their family to Santa Clara Valley during the pre-Silicon Valley years. They both gave generously of their time to community, social and church activities. They quickly made life-long friends with whom they enjoyed sharing meals, holidays, bad puns, and family camping trips. Later they spent two more years in Massachusetts before settling into their final home in Cupertino.
A warm and compassionate person, Kay was beloved by her family and friends. She enjoyed a long career teaching kindergarten and elementary school, and retired after 45 years. Children loved "Mrs. Roberts" for her sense of fun and gentle teaching style, and she loved her students whole-heartedly.
For over 35 years Kay served as a volunteer the Support Network for Battered Women, and taught yoga classes privately, bringing a strong sense of compassion and positive support to both endeavors. She was recognized by California's 15th congressional district and awarded the Silver Bowl Award by the Junior League of San Jose for her community service with the Support Network (now part of the YWCA Silicon Valley). She was selected as a participant of the 1996 Olympic torch relay through San Jose, and was thrilled to meet Olympic athletes.
During their retirement Kay and Roy spent more than fifteen years traveling together throughout the world. They delighted in experiencing different cultures, meeting new friends, and tasting local cuisines. Although they occasionally met with unexpected challenges, they both had a knack for turning difficulties into adventures.
Kay is survived by her daughters, as well as several nieces, nephews, their spouses and their children.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., followed by a reception and refreshments. The family welcomes all friends to join this service in loving remembrance of Kay. The service will be held at Foothill Covenant Church, 1555 Oak Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94024.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Support Network for Battered Women - YWCA Silicon Valley, on FaceBook and at 375 S. Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112, (408) 295-4011.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 9, 2019