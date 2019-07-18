|
Catherine V. Padilla
May 3, 1916 - July 11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Catherine (Grandma Tita) passed away on Thursday peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 103. She enlightened the lives of everyone she met with her kind smile, warm heart and loving patience. Catherine and her husband Joseph raised Irene and Sonny in East San Jose in a modest home they loved and lived for many years. She is preceded in death by her son Sonny. Catherine is survived by her daughter Irene, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10AM with Funeral Service starting at 11AM at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 18, 2019