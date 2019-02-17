Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission City Memorial Park
420 N. Winchester Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Catherine Vargas


1927 - 2019
Catherine Vargas Obituary
Catherine Vargas
Dec 27, 1927 - Feb 9, 2019
Union City
Loving wife of the late Joseph J. Vargas. Devoted mother of David of Capitola (Alicia), Karen of Oakley, and Ken of Lincoln (Jacqueline). Grandma Katie to Adrian, Nick, Alison, Kristina, Kurt, Mitchell, Matthew, and Michael. Great Grandmother of three. Sister of Marie Maniaci. Sister-in-law of Norman Maniaci. Member of San Jose #31, Order of the Eastern Star. She and Joe loved to travel in their RV, and they visited 48 states. A service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 11 am at Mission City Memorial Park, 420 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Catherine Vargas
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019
