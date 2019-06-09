Cecelia Marie Forney

June 6, 1942-June 5, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Cecelia Marie Forney passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Cecelia was born in San Francisco on June 6, 1942. She was the only child of Agnes and William McGrath. She attended grade school and high school at St. Paul's in San Francisco, where she graduated in 1960. She continued her education at Lone Mountain College of San Francisco where she graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Sociology in 1964.

Cecelia met her husband of 53 years, Paul Forney, at a dance at St. Mary's College in Moraga in 1961. They were married in 1965 at St. Paul's Church in San Francisco. They lived in San Francisco where their first child, Christine, was born in 1967. Their second child, Daniel, was born in 1969. They eventually settled in Sunnyvale in 1979.

She cared deeply about underserved communities and dedicated her career to helping others. While working with Kelly Services and Santa Clara County Social Service Agency, she coordinated training and employment opportunities for job seekers. After retiring in 2005, she joined the Church of the Resurrection choir and enjoyed singing at every Sunday mass.

Cecelia was an extrovert and looked forward to social gatherings. She treasured her friendships which spanned many decades. In an era before the internet, she was adept at maintaining her numerous friendships and family ties by using her infamous personal address book - still in use today. She regularly spent her evenings reaching out to friends and family by phone. Cecelia loved her cousins like siblings, adored her children and grandchildren, and, above all else, was deeply devoted to the love of her life, Paul Forney.

Cecelia is survived by her husband Paul, her children Christine and Daniel, daughter-in-law Karla, and her three granddaughters Murrie, 22, Lucia, 8, and Daniela, 6.

Friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Church of the Resurrection, 725 Cascade Dr. (at Hollenbeck), Sunnyvale. Reception to follow immediately after Mass.





