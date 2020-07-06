Cecil B. Claybrooke
Oct. 31, 1940 - June 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Retired Army Officer CW2 Cecil B. Claybrooke passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Pauline, sister Sharon and daughter Chantini. He is survived by his wife and best friend Yvonne; children Schorre' (Tracy), Cecil Jr, Ragina (Scott); grandchildren Antonio, Tracy II (Rajni), Matthew, Jenelle, Brandon, Andrew, Danielle, Samuel; great grandchildren Jordan, Ava, and Jovanny; siblings Cecilia (William), Delores (Chester), Sylvia, Phillip (Heather), Michelle (Michael), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside service Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.