Cecil B. Claybrooke
1940 - 2020
Oct. 31, 1940 - June 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Retired Army Officer CW2 Cecil B. Claybrooke passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Pauline, sister Sharon and daughter Chantini. He is survived by his wife and best friend Yvonne; children Schorre' (Tracy), Cecil Jr, Ragina (Scott); grandchildren Antonio, Tracy II (Rajni), Matthew, Jenelle, Brandon, Andrew, Danielle, Samuel; great grandchildren Jordan, Ava, and Jovanny; siblings Cecilia (William), Delores (Chester), Sylvia, Phillip (Heather), Michelle (Michael), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside service Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
July 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
