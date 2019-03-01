Cecil "Dee" Ball

Jan 25, 1936 - Jan 23, 2019

San Carlos, Ca

Dee Ball was born in Coalville, Utah. Dee spent the majority of his life living in the Bay Area mid-peninsula. He passed away two days short of turning 83 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease in the comfort of his home in San Carlos, Ca. Dee's passing was preceded by his older sister, Beverly Green and younger sister, Audrey Nokes. He is survived by 3 daughters, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Dee graduated from Carlmont High School and from the University of Oregon.

Dee was a Licensed General Contractor and Project Estimator for Koll Construction, L.E. Wentz, Williams & Burrows and at the family millwork business, Ball Bilt, with his parents Cecil L. and Merle Ball. He could build or fix anything related to construction and loved to work with his hands. Over the years both expanded his own home and helped family members improve their homes.

Dee loved spending time with family and close friends. He loved outdoor adventure, was very athletic throughout his life and enjoyed many sports. He was also an avid 49ers and Giants fan. He was a Christian, and a Master Mason at the Peninsula Masonic Lodge #168 in San Carlos. Dee was greatly loved and will be terribly missed by all who loved him.

A Masonic service and Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10th at 12 noon at the Peninsula Masonic Lodge #168. 1150 Arroyo Ave, San Carlos, CA.

In honor of Dee, please consider Donating to the at this link: https://www.alz.org/sandiego/about_us/board-of-directors





View the online memorial for Cecil "Dee" Ball Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary