Celeste Knutsen

Santa Clara, Ca

Celeste June Marlene Knutsen was born October 1, 1937 in Graettinger, Iowa and departed this life February 9th, 2019 in Glendale, California. The daughter of Florence and Raynold Knutsen, Celeste was the youngest of their four children and, in the parlance of the day, a "trailer" in the family, though her mother spoke lovingly of her as her heavenly gift.

Celeste was grounded in her rural roots, perhaps belying her bold adult life. She graduated from Estherville High School and followed her mother's footsteps to Waldorf College where she trained for her career as a Medical Transcriptionist. She moved to California in the early 1960's, using Santa Clara as the incubator for amazing adventures in Hawaii, the Far East and Australia where self-discovery blended with self-reckoning, helping to form the wonderful lady we loved.

Celeste' personality was effervescent like her dad's. She could talk with anybody, about any topic, always interested to hear other's points of view. She loved her family, her friends and, stylish to a fault, her color-coordinated outfits (with matching hats!) and her baby-blue 1967 Ford Fairlane.

Celeste leaves us in the best way, with wonderful memories, with a real sense of loss and with smiles that flick across our faces when we think of her. Her family is planning a private ceremony celebrating her life this spring at Lost Island Lutheran Church.

Please send memorials, gifts or donations to Hope Lutheran Church, Santa Clara, California.





