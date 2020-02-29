|
Charen Joan Campbell (nee Blair)
Resident of San Jose
Charen Joan Campbell (nee Blair), 80, passed away on November 20, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease in San Jose, CA.
Charen was born on August 29, 1939 to her late parents, Charles Blair and Helen Blair Maselli (nee Fewer) in San Francisco, CA. She went to school in the south bay where she graduated from Campbell High School. The following semester, she attended San Jose State University where she met her future husband, James Campbell. Charen and Jim married and bought a home in Campbell where they raised their family.
During their 50+ years together, she raised their four children, was a Girl Scout Cookie drive manager, a Blue Bird troop leader, an accomplished seamstress, a square dancer and a proud co-owner of the Jubilee Square Dance Shop where she, along with her mother-in-law, created custom square dance dresses and shirts.
Charen is survived by her daughters, Cherilynn and Dianna Chew (Lewis) and her youngest son, Donald (Cecilia), her grandchildren Christina Smith (Dakota), Daniel Campbell (Kristen), Ryan Chew, Cecilia Patterson (Austin), Emma Chew, Ashley Johner, James Campbell, Devin Campbell, her sister Maureen Hinds (Michael) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son James and her sister Janice Soulages.
A memorial will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mission City Memorial Park, 420 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050 at 2pm in the chapel. The interment will immediately follow the service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 29, 2020