Charlene Berg
Sept. 6, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On November 23, 2020, Charlene Joyce (Baumbach) Berg, passed away at the age of 87 in San Jose, California.
Charlene was born to Ruby and Victor Baumbach in North Platte, Nebraska on September 6, 1933.
After graduating high school she attended Biola University in Los Angeles, California.
Charlene married her high school sweetheart Lowell Berg in North Platte. To this union were three sons Michael Steven and twins, Rodney James and Robert Eugene, and one daughter, Cynthia Jayne Holbert.
Charlene put immense value on education and was grateful for the opportunities she had for advancing hers. Pursuing her passion for teaching she returned to college, attending San Jose State where she earned two master's degrees while raising her family of four. Charlene began her teaching career with the Franklin McKinley School District where she would later become a principal.
After retirement she volunteered with the Villa Montalvo Service Group planning many fundraisers for the Montalvo Art Center. She served two years as the president and made many wonderful friends. Charlene was a beautiful woman and will be greatly missed.
Charlene is survived by her sons and daughter, two daughters-in-laws, Lori and Patti Berg, two sons in law Jeffrey Holbert and Sofian. Grandchildren, Christopher and Daniel Berg, Lindsey MacLean (Berg), Amber Kassees (Berg), Brandon, Cameron and Scott Holbert, great grandchildren, Kai, Cy, and Finn Berg, Sadie and Daniel Berg Jr., Johnny and Jacob Kassees. Charlene is survived by her sister, Toninette Swanson. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lowell.
A private family service will be at Los Gatos Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Savannah Station Therapeutic Riding Program in Charlene's memory. P.O. Box 852084, Yukon OK 73085, (580) 278-6657. https://www.savannahstation.org