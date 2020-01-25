|
Charlene Cox
June 27, 1931 - January 6, 2020
Sunnyvale and Pleasanton
On January 6, 2020, Charlene Self Cox departed this Earth for Heaven. Though she left this world, Charlene has not left our memories. Two sons, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many other family and friends knew the rock she was for all of us. Usually behind the scenes, unimpressed by the limelight, Charlene, kept the wheels from coming off whatever was happening.
Charlene was born June 27, 1931 in Childress, Texas to Charles Mack Self and Ouida Deel Self. She initially grew up on a farm during the Depression until Charlene's family, including her brother Shelton, joined other Texans and Oklahoman's in fleeing the Dust Bowl in search of a more successful life in California.
Charlene grew up in Bakersfield, California. There at the end of high school she was introduced to Charles Edwin Cox by her best friend Billie Alfred who was also the cousin of Charles. Charles was returning home to the United States after being part of occupation troops in post-WWII Japan and stopped in for a visit with relatives in Bakersfield on the way back to Oklahoma. Charlene and Charles fell in love and were married in 1950. Their first son Dan was born in 1953. After years of living in southern California and in Maryland, in 1961 with the birth of their second son Brian the family moved to Sunnyvale, California so Charles could further pursue his career as an aerospace engineer with Lockheed Martin. Being in the heart of the emerging Silicon Valley, Charlene spent a number of years working for National Semiconductor. Starting as a clerk in production control and progressed into management as one of the first women to do so at her firm. In addition to being busy with her career, Charlene was supportive of her family's involvement in Tri-Cities Little League baseball and was a regular attendee at St. Joseph of Cupertino parish with her husband Charles. Charlene lived in Sunnyvale until her husband's death in 2012. The following year she re-located to The Parkview assisted living home in Pleasanton.
Over the last dozen years, Alzheimer's steadily and eventually overcame Charlene on January 6, 2020. As her days drew to a close, family gathered around to send her off in love, prayer and appreciation.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ouida and husband, Charles, and brother Shelton and twin babies, Larry and Terry. She leaves behind two children, Dan Cox (Nica) of Livermore and Brian Cox (Liz) of Saratoga, eight grandchildren: Catherine Elvert (Kurt) of La Honda, Brenda Wilhite (Tom) of Overland Park, Kansas, Nathan Cox (Virginia) of Dallas, Texas, Gabe Cox of Pleasanton, Jacqui Suarez (Matt) of Fullerton, California, Jon Cox (Jessica) of Saratoga, Alex Cox of San Jose and David Cox of Riverside, California, and five great grandchildren; Gweneth Wilhite, Josephine Willhite and Andrew Willhite of Lenexa, Kansas and Addison Suarez and Eisley Suarez of Fullerton, California.
Charlene's greatest joys were gardening, playing bridge, reading, enjoying Chinese food and being an integral part of her grandchildren's lives. Her sons knew not to compete with the grandchildren for Charlene's attention.
She will be most remembered for her love of family, steady disposition and strong work ethic.
There will be a chapel service and funeral on Saturday, January 25, 2019 starting at 10am at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos, California, (650) 428-3730.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit environmental charity Acterra at acterra.org.
