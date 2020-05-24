Charlene G. Nappo
1930 - 2020
Charlene G. Nappo
January 20, 1930 - May 14, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Charlene Grace Nappo, 90, of Mountain View, peacefully passed away at her assisted living home in Glendale, CA with her loving daughter at her side. She was born in Frankton, IN to the late Clyde and Goldie (Balser) Loser. Charlene graduated from Frankton High School in 1949. Following graduation, she moved to California where she met Salvatore (Sal) Nappo and later married in 1950.
Charlene is survived by her children Letty (Wayne) Baldaro of Glendale, CA, Larry Nappo (Gayle Collum) of Portland, OR, grandchild Aaron (Danielle) Baldaro, great grandson's Hudson and Easton Baldaro. Also surviving is her brother Jerome E. Loser of Lafayette, IN.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Sal Nappo and grandson Dustin Baldaro. Her outgoing spirit and friendliness will be missed by all that knew her.
Private family services will be held at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary. Interment to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Peninsula Bible Church, Cupertino or NAMI, 1550 E. Colorado St. Glendale, CA 91205. Namiglendale.org. Please view/sign guestbook: cusimanocolonial.com


View the online memorial for Charlene G. Nappo



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
