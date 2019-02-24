Charlene Lawson

Dec. 26, 1931 - Feb. 12, 2019

Los Gatos

Charlene Marie (Downing) Lawson, 87, of Los Gatos, California, formerly of Little River, Kansas, passed away February 12, 2019 at Redwood Cove Healthcare Center in Ukiah, CA. She was born on December 26, 1931 in Little River, Kansas, the daughter of Cecil Burdette and Bernice LaRue (Smith) Downing. She graduated from Little River High School with the class of 1950, and later received her Registered Nursing Degree from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Hutchison, Kansas. She most recently worked as a registered nurse for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, California from 1978 to 1990. Charlene was a member of Saratoga Presbyterian Church, Saratoga, CA. On July 18, 1953, Charlene was united in marriage with William Charles Lawson. They later divorced. Charlene is survived by her three children, Rebecca Teran and husband Dr. Guy of Ukiah, CA, William Lawson and wife Stacie of Los Gatos, CA, and Elizabeth Shepherd and husband Jim of San Jose, CA; brother, Daryl Downing and wife Terry of Hutchinson, KS; six grandchildren, Kyle, Nicole, Katie, and Sarah Teran, Addison Shepherd and Owen Lawson; nephew, Darren Downing and wife Abbi, their children, Eastyn and Daxton Downing of Wichita; and longtime friend, Mario Cardenas of Gilroy, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Suzanne Cannon; and ex-husband William Lawson. Funeral service was held at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Jeff Goetzinger officiating. Burial will be at Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River, Kansas. Memorials may be given to in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Birzer Funeral Home

