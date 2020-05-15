Charles AllenMar. 10, 1935 - Apr. 17, 2020Walnut CreekCharles was born March 10, 1935, to Albert and Elsie Allen in Nevada City, California. He passed away , April, 17 2020, succumbing to an extremely debilitating cancer.Charles graduated from Modesto High in 1952 and served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958. He graduated from San Jose State in 1962. After working in Fresno County for a year as a social worker, he moved to Santa Clara County in 1965 where he worked in the same capacity. Some time later he changed career paths and retired as a Senior Management Analyst in Finance and Budget, where he was acclaimed for his astute work on social services funding. After retiring he moved to Walnut Creek in 2007. He enjoyed extensive travel and watching the 49ers with friends and family.He leaves two granddaughters, Sarah and Katie Allen and a son, Steven. Also, brothers Max ( Jeanette) and Neal (Marilyn) Allen plus many nieces and nephews. He was loved and will be missed by many.There are no services,there will be a celebration of his life at a time and place to be determined at a later date.