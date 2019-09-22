|
Charles Brown Jr
January 19, 1932 - September 17, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
In loving memory of Charley who passed away peacefully at home on 9/17/19 with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side.
Charley was born to Charles "Emory" Brown, Sr. and Emma Frances Tanner Brown on 1/19/1932 in Washington DC. He lived his early years in Reba, VA and then Huntingdon, PA prior to moving to Sunnyvale, California in 1961.
He was the oldest son of 6 boys and 1 girl (Russell, Claude Robert, Ralph, John Henry, Brian and Anne).
In his youth he enjoyed playing football, boxing, building and flying model airplanes.
In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Barbara, the love of his life in Huntingdon, PA and they honeymooned in Atlantic City, NJ. On 9/6/19 they celebrated their 68 Wedding Anniversary.
Charley had a natural mechanical ability from a very young age and worked for United Airlines - SFO as an airline mechanic for 37 yrs. where he made many life-long friends prior to retiring on 1/19/1994.
In retirement he enjoyed a weekly Wednesday breakfast with other United Airlines retirees. He also met monthly for a Sunday night couple's dinner.
Charley had many interests. He enjoyed wood working in his garage and was very good at fixing cars and almost anything. His garage was always open if a neighbor or friend needed to borrow a tool, wanted some lemons from his prized lemon tree or just wanted to chat. He loved camping and boating with his classic Mahogany Chris-Craft boat. He also enjoyed traveling annually to Alaska for salmon fishing with his buddies.
Charley and Barbara shared a passion for travel and together they travelled the world. Charley loved visiting historical sites such as the great pyramids of Egypt, Machu Picchu in Peru and El Castillo in Chichen Itza, Mexico.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Charles R, Mike (Nenie), Susan (Dwayne) and Lisa; grandchildren, Scott (Felicia), Shawn and Marissa; brothers, Russell, Ralph, John Henry, Brian; many cherished nieces and nephews; and close friends.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Emory & Frances; brother, Claude Robert; sister, Anne; and Sister-in-law, Joyce West. He will be deeply missed.
We are grateful to all those who sent flowers, cards, emails, phone calls, food and visited. A special thank you to the wonderful people at Bridge Hospice Bay Area for their loving care.
A private burial will be held at Mission City Memorial Park, Santa Clara. There will be a Celebration of life held at a later date. If interested in attending please send your contact information to Lisa at: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Bridge Hospice Bay Area, 46723 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538
