Charles "Bert" CurtisJuly 12, 1935 - August 4, 2020Lincoln, CaliforniaCharles Burchard Curtis, 85, of Lincoln, California, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family.Bert was born July 12, 1935 in Poseyville, Indiana to Oria Henry Curtis and Wilma Marie (Wilson) Curtis. He graduated from Poseyville High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Bert lived a life of service in uniform to his community and country – as a U.S. Marine and veteran of the Korean War, as a sheriff's deputy in Santa Clara County California, and as a firefighter in both public and industrial fire departments in California.Bert is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Lovell) Curtis, and his two daughters, Victoria Vista Martin with her husband Christopher Michael Martin of Oregon, and Jacqueline Marie Curtis of Washington, and his two step-children Paul David Simmons of California and Kimberley Ann Simmons of California, and many more loving step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bert was preceded in death by his wife Betty Laura (Kimmel) Curtis in 1973, his step-son Riley Michael Walsh in 1988, and his step-daughter Laura Lee (Walsh) Mantz in 2019. Bert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.Dad, Papa – We love you bunches.