Charles D. Perston
1930 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
Charles (Chuck) Perston was born in Homestead PA, and passed away peacefully at age 90 from complications due to prostate cancer and dementia. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (1989) and son Doug (2016). Surviving daughters Kathy Boylan, Denise Perston, daughter-in-law Wendy, grandchildren David Boylan (Josephine), Rebecca Boylan, Michael Krigbaum (Gina), Timmy, Steven and Danny Perston, great granddaughters Sophia, Olivia and Juliette, and partner of 24 years Carol Souza.
Chuck joined the Navy at age 17 and served on the aircraft carrier, USS Princeton, as navigator and aviation electronics in P-51's during the Korean War. While in the military he was awarded four Service medals and the Good Conduct medal. Upon leaving the service her stayed in California working various jobs until he went to work for Dalmo Victor (later called Lockheed) as a calibrations technician. Soon after his arrival he became the Calibration Lab Supervisor, he was respected and well loved by those who knew and worked for him, he worked there for 42 years.
Upon his retirement, being her was wounded in the war, he spent a lot of time working for and with Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He founded and ran the shuttle service from Santa Cruz to Menlo Park taking vets and their families there for medical appointments. He retired after doing that for 10 years and then went to work as a volunteer for the Santa Cruz Sherriff's Department for 5 years. Chuck was a member of the San Jose Elks and a lifetime member of the DAV and The American Legion.
Chuck was a loving gentle man who would always be there to help a friend, loved animals and was always singing a song. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Gone from our sight, but never from our memories, gone from our touch, but never from our hearts.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Chuck's name to the Alzheimer's Association
or the DAV. View the online memorial for Charles D. Perston