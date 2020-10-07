Charles Edwin Tucker
March 13, 1945 ~ September 25, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Charlie passed away on September 25, 2020 in his home of 34 years in the Santa Cruz Mountains. He was 75 years old.
Charlie was born March 13, 1945 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was the eldest child of T.H. and Lula Maye Tucker. Charlie's early years were spent near Goldsby, OK where his parents were both country schoolteachers. He often joked that his Mother was the toughest teacher he ever had. When Charlie was in middle school they moved to Norman, OK. While there he learned to play the trumpet and was one of the students who played the Star-Spangled Banner at the start of school every morning. He joined the marching band in high school and had the opportunity to play at halftime during the Orange Bowl football game. After high school, Charlie studied Engineering at Oklahoma University, Cal Poly and San Jose State University. After college he stayed in San Jose where he met and married B.J. (Betty Jo Borchers), his wife of 43 years with whom they had 3 children and countless dogs and cats. Charlie was a life-long salesman and a people's person, cultivating rich friendships throughout his life. Charlie was a passionate audiophile, horticulturalist, science fiction reader, automobile enthusiast, and dog lover. He never stopped learning, teaching, loving, laughing or enjoying hot chilis.
Charlie is predeceased in death by his daughter, Sarah Tucker, and parents, T.H. and Lula Maye Tucker. He leaves behind his wife B.J.; daughter Leslie and son-in-law Jeremy, and grandchildren Cole and Nina Maye Crowe of Alameda, CA; son Adam and daughter-in-law Wendy of Bremerton, WA; and sister Sherri Tucker of Redland, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Sempervirens Fund in memory of Charlie. www.sempervirens.org/giveinhonor