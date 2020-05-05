Charles Frederick Weber IIIDecember 13, 1938 - April 1, 2020Resident of Los GatosCharles Frederick Weber III, born 12/13/1938 in Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Ca. Charles, known as Chuck, was a long-time resident of Los Gatos, Ca. He is survived by his wife, Ann Weber, his son Randall Weber, his sister Gayle Waugh and a niece and nephews, as well as grandsons, grandnieces and grandnephews.Chuck spent his career as a Real Estate broker and developer. He was a man of many passions, including restoring and racing historic automobiles, collecting and enjoying fine wines, and becoming a level 1 Sommelier. As an amateur chef, Chuck joined and become the Bailli of the Silicon Valley Chaine des Rottisseurs. In the mid-nineteen eighties Chuck learned that one could have as much fun on the water at 10 knots as he had enjoyed at 150 mph around the race track. As his passion for yachting grew, Chuck joined the St. Francis Yacht Club of San Francisco. Chuck's larger-than-life personality will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.Due to shelter-in-place mandates, a celebration of Chuck's life will be postponed until family and friends can gather and offer physical support to one another. The family requests that in lieu of sending them flowers, please support your local florist and send yourself flowers in memory of Chuck.