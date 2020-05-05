Charles Frederick Weber
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Frederick Weber III
December 13, 1938 - April 1, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Charles Frederick Weber III, born 12/13/1938 in Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Ca. Charles, known as Chuck, was a long-time resident of Los Gatos, Ca. He is survived by his wife, Ann Weber, his son Randall Weber, his sister Gayle Waugh and a niece and nephews, as well as grandsons, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Chuck spent his career as a Real Estate broker and developer. He was a man of many passions, including restoring and racing historic automobiles, collecting and enjoying fine wines, and becoming a level 1 Sommelier. As an amateur chef, Chuck joined and become the Bailli of the Silicon Valley Chaine des Rottisseurs. In the mid-nineteen eighties Chuck learned that one could have as much fun on the water at 10 knots as he had enjoyed at 150 mph around the race track. As his passion for yachting grew, Chuck joined the St. Francis Yacht Club of San Francisco. Chuck's larger-than-life personality will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Due to shelter-in-place mandates, a celebration of Chuck's life will be postponed until family and friends can gather and offer physical support to one another. The family requests that in lieu of sending them flowers, please support your local florist and send yourself flowers in memory of Chuck.


View the online memorial for Charles Frederick Weber III



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved