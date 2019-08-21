|
|
Charles (Chuck) H. Johnson
Apr. 13, 1959 - Aug. 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Chuck Johnson was born in Los Angeles into a family with 2 older brothers, Jeff and Ron - they were almost like triplets and grew up together.
From the time he was born, Chuck loved animals, trucks and balls. Early on he began building with a hammer and nails and that never stopped!
In Elementary school he began playing Little League Baseball. Chuck's father was with IBM and the family moved several times during his early years.
In Saratoga and the 6th grade, Chuck began playing the trumpet - wearing braces, that was a challenge!
In High School he was into football, running Cross Country, swimming and he really liked volleyball. He also loved family trips, sailing and skiing, where he became an excellent skier. All 3 Johnson boys were in the Saratoga High School Band so there were many ballgames and parades.
Friends were always an important part of his life, Chuck was friendly, never knew a stranger.
In our home there were always dogs and cats and Chuck was very attached to them. The family attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Saratoga for many years, Chuck was confirmed there. He attended West Valley College and Santa Barbara City College, there his volleyball team went to the State Finals in 1975.
Chuck had a few different careers over the years. He started working in restaurants that included being an Assistant Chef and various other positions. During the 1970's he also was intrigued with CB radios and the life of a trucker. He became a long-haul trucker primarily for moving companies, traveling all over the country, sometimes with a dog beside him!
Later he got into construction, and for years was building homes, roofing and remodeling homes. The last couple of years he added to his career - framing pictures with special old woods and selling them at art shows.
Chuck was a free spirit who was kind-hearted and would help anyone who needed it. He was loved by many people and will never be forgotten, and certainly will be missed!
A Memorial will be held on Sat. Aug. 24th at 11:00 - Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14103 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga. Refreshments to follow.
Donations, in memory of Charles (Chuck) Johnson, may be sent to the San Jose Animal Care Center, 2750 Monterey Hwy., San Jose, CA 95111
View the online memorial for Charles (Chuck) H. Johnson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 21, 2019