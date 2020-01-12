|
|
Charles Haddon Stump
May 20, 1925 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Charles Haddon "Bud" Stump passed away in Los Gatos, California on Friday, January 3. He lived in Los Gatos, the town he loved, for more than 80 years.
Bud was born and raised in Los Gatos. He graduated from Los Gatos High School and the University of California at Berkeley. His entire professional career was spent with California Water Service. He joined the company in 1950 as an Operation Maintenance Worker and concluded his career almost 5 decades later as Chairman of the Board in 1995. Bud was a quiet and thoughtful leader in the world of business and his church. He served in a number of leadership positions in non-profit organizations with a focus on youth, children, and the elderly. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty.
Bud is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Nancy of Los Gatos; son-in-law Ron Renz of Modesto, and grandchildren Katy and Josh Hamilton of San Francisco, Daniel and Kelsey Renz of San Francisco, Mary Stump and JT Taylor of Napa, Rachel and Will Allison of Los Gatos, Peter Stump of Seattle and great-grandson, Jack Renz. Bud is now reunited with his wife, Betty, daughter Debbie Renz, and his parents Benjamin and Mabel Stump in heaven.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, January 18, 12:00-1:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14103 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga. Bud will be buried at Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga in a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Hinchee Foundation, 825 North Kellogg Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. The Hinchee Foundation provides group homes for those with developmental disabilities.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020