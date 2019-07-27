|
Charles Haywood
12/7/1932- 7/24/2019
San Jose
Chuck passed away Wednesday July 24th, 2019 after a five year battle with dementia and a recent broken hip. He touched many lives with his zest for living and positive outlook.
Chuck was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Kenneth and Elizabeth Haywood, and moved to Palo Alto in 1948. He graduated from Palo Alto High School where he participated in water polo, swimming, and diving. He was the Swimmer of the Year in 1950 and the Northern Conference Diving Champion.
After attending the University of California for two years, Chuck enlisted and served in the Marine Corps for 8 years, 3 on active duty and 5 in the reserves. After his honorable discharge he attended San Jose State University, earning a degree in business. While attending he was president of his Sigma Chi Fraternity chapter.
His career included 19 years in the GE Nuclear Division as a manager in procurement. He later worked at Advanced Micro Services as a director of materials. He retired in 1987.
Chuck was married to Donna Arnold from 1958 until her death in 1972. Chuck is survived by his wife of 25 years Gail; her children Elizabeth (Ken), Greg (Heather), Tracy (Frank); and their grandchildren Hayley, Ariel, Jessica, Loren, Bryce, Marco, and Bryan.
He is also survived by his stepdaughters Heidi (Peter) and Holly, as well as his brother Bob and his nieces Stacey and Lisa. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Oliver and cat Tucker.
He will be remembered for his kindness, caring heart, infectious smile, and wild sense of humor.
At Chuck's request, there will not be a service. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Chuck's honor to the Humane Society Silicon Valley or Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Lockwood, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 27, 2019