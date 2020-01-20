|
Charles J. Howard
May 20, 1949 - January 7, 2020
Morgan Hill
After an excruciating but valiant battle with dementia, after only seventy years of life, Charles J. "CJ" Howard now rests in peace. There must be basketball in heaven. Born in San Diego, CA, he relocated to the Bay Area in the late 1960's as a full-ride athletic scholarship recipient. He chose San José State University to complete his degree and teaching credential. Playing basketball for SJSU, he enjoyed especially beating their arch-rival, Santa Clara University in 1969. He established his career at Santa Teresa High School in San José, CA as one of the original staff members in 1973-74. A beloved teacher of US History and PE, he went on to coach both boys' and girls' basketball at Santa Teresa, leading both teams to league championships. An avid bass fisherman, he fished both for fun and in tournaments on his fishing boat, "Ebony Bass."
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Mary Lofton Carr, who raised him from infancy, his mother Rosa Marie Harris and his aunt Virginia Coney. He is survived by his son, Charles Howard, Jr. of San Leandro, CA; his siblings Robert Manuel, (Beverly) Cheri Simmons (Preston) and Cindy Barros; many cousins, nieces, nephews and his wife, Mary Anne "Mariana" Burrell.
Following private cremation there will be a celebration of life at Santa Teresa High School, 6150 Snell Ave., San José, CA 95123 at 3:30 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a contribution to Antioch Baptist Church, 268 E. Julian St., San José, CA 95112, to the Santa Teresa Memorial Scholarship Fund (checks payable to ESUHSD) STHS, 6150 Snell Ave., San José, CA 95123, or to a worthy cause of your choosing in CJ's honor.
