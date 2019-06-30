Charles Little

Feb. 25, 1935 - Jun. 24, 2019

Saratoga

Charles (Chuck) Little, a longtime resident of Saratoga, died peacefully in the early morning of Monday, June 24th, at the age of 84. He was born and raised in Oakland, California, and was so proud of his home state. He met the love of his life, Norrine (Maki), in Mountain View, and they married in 1963. They moved to San Jose, where he finished his degree in Electrical Engineering at San Jose State. After graduation, he continued working for Hewlett-Packard (and then Agilent), where he remained employed for the rest of his career. They moved to Saratoga in 1973, and raised their two girls.

Chuck was devoted to his Saratoga Woods neighborhood, and spent countless hours volunteering his time with the neighborhood pool and club. He loved computers, technology & the latest gadget. He was an avid photographer, and also had a passion for sailing, golf, and jazz. He was proud of his family, and especially loved the role of Papa to his grandchildren. Chuck loved people and was always ready to strike up a conversation with anyone. As he neared retirement, he put this gift of conversation and love of tech to good use by volunteering for over 20 years as a docent at The Tech Museum. He was also a member of the SIRs and HP Retired Employees Club.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 56 years, Norrine, his daughters Shannon (Chris) Newton, Margaret (Jason) Robarge, and his grandchildren Bradley, Zachary, Riley, Maggie, and Tyler.

A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Friday, July 5th at 5:00pm. Please email [email protected] for details and directions.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at:





View the online memorial for Charles Little Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019