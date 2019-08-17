Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Charles Louis (Big Chuck) Johnson Jr.


1948 - 2019
Charles Louis (Big Chuck) Johnson Jr.
Charles Louis Johnson Jr., (Big Chuck)
March 7, 1948 - August 5, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Chuck died after a courageous twelve year battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife Wendy Hamett-Johnson of Santa Clara, son Todd Barton of Oakdale as well as children Tina and Garrick. A Celebration Of Life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050. All are invited to attend. Donations may be sent in his name to San Jose Bible Baptist Church, P O Box 97, Santa Clara, CA 95052.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019
