Charles Louis Johnson Jr., (Big Chuck)
March 7, 1948 - August 5, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Chuck died after a courageous twelve year battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife Wendy Hamett-Johnson of Santa Clara, son Todd Barton of Oakdale as well as children Tina and Garrick. A Celebration Of Life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050. All are invited to attend. Donations may be sent in his name to San Jose Bible Baptist Church, P O Box 97, Santa Clara, CA 95052.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019