Charles Michael Kramer
1946 - 2020
June 13, 1946-May 12, 2020
San Jose
It is with sadness that we announce that Charles "Mike" Kramer passed away peacefully on May 12th. He was a resident of Villa Fontana Retirement Community, where he was happy and could be frequently found playing Bingo and socializing with others.
Charles was born in Eugene, Oregon. Several months after his birth, his family moved to Montana, where he lived until he was 12. At that time, his family moved to Calif. and settled in San Jose, where he lived most of his life. He grew to love the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing.
He was an avid reader of history, politics, and western novels.
Charles was a long-practicing attorney in Santa Clara and San Jose. His practice specialized in Family and Criminal Law. He also taught Contract Law at Peninsula Law School. He was a strong advocate for his clients and loved being a mentor to young lawyers.
Above all else, Charles was a fine father to his children, Scott (Sarah Moreau) Kramer, and Leslie (Jeff Colen) Kramer. He is also survived by his Granddaughter, Adeline Beatrice Colen, born May 11, 2020. He will be missed deeply by his surviving brother James (Marsha) Kramer, and sisters Jean (Russ) Morth, Mary (Scott) Oetting, and Patrice (Larry) Kader and their families. He also leaves behind many friends.
A private burial will be held at Mission Santa Clara Cemetery. Donations may be sent in his name to Salvation Army Services or to The Nature Conservancy.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
