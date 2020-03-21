|
|
Charles Osborn
Jan. 7, 1924 - Mar. 7, 2020
Santa Clara
Charles L. Osborn, 96, was called home to be with his Lord on March 7, 1924. Charles was born January 7, 1924, in Wichita, Kansas. WW2 interrupted his freshman year at Wichita State University, so he joined the military as a Naval Aviator and piloted anti-sub patrols around England and from Brazil to Africa. During a short leave in 1944, he married his childhood sweetheart, Susan Gregory. They had three children – Katherine, Greg and Leslie. After the war, Charles continued in the Reserves, as well as pursuing a career in construction. In 1961, his wife Susan passed away and his mother moved out from Kansas to help care for the children.
Sometime later, Charles' best friend Frank had a party and introduced him to Barbara Machetanz, the best friend of his wife Maryeda. They married in 1963 and had one child, Christina. Charles began focusing on building apartments and senior housing, eventually owning his own construction business, The Osborn Company. In his free time, he enjoyed skiing and golf, as well as tennis, which he played competitively.
Charles' faith has been a constant factor in his life since his early years and he was instrumental in helping start several churches, often serving on the Board of Trustees, Building Committees and teaching Sunday School. He loved to sing and graced many church services with his wonderful tenor as he sang solo or in the choir. In his own words, from a talk he gave in 1991, he shares "God and I have been walking together now for 49 years and I learned a lot more about Him, but nothing more important than that He is a Living God who answers prayers and cares for us."
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara, his 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Per his request, his body was donated to UCSF for the advancement of medical science.
Memorial contributions can be made to Homes for Troops, which combines his passion for Veterans and Housing.
Private service to be held.
View the online memorial for Charles Osborn
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2020