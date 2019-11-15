|
Charles R Blackmore
April 26, 1933 - November 1, 2019
San Jose
Charles died peacefully in his home on November 1, 2019, he was 86. He was a second generation San Jose native. He retired from the San Jose Police Department after serving as a police officer for 37 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of San Jose State University. He received his teaching credential from the University of California and served 17 years as a trustee on the governing board for San Jose/Evergreen Community College District. He was an avid bridge player. He is survived by his three children Kathleen, Maureen and Kenneth, daughter-in-law Pattijean, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, sister Raelene and brother-in-law Dick. Private internment at Oakhill Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2019