Charles Rawlings

Feb 10, 1931 - Apr 15, 2019

Los Gatos, CA

The Reverend Charles W. Rawlings, a Presbyterian minister whose work reflected profound commitment to social justice, died in Los Gatos, California on April 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Reverend Rawlings was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement, the Anti-war Movement, and economic justice movement. He helped organize Martin Luther King's first visit to Cleveland, initiated interracial dialogue groups in 1964, and had connections to other civil rights leaders, including Bayard Rustin, Andrew Young, and Ralph Abernathy. He was attacked along with Rabbi Arthur Lelyveld during the voter registration drive in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; he was a leading figure in the negotiations to end the Hough Riots in Cleveland. Reverend Rawlings became Executive Director of the New Jersey Council of Churches in 1988 and Director of the Santa Clara County Council of Churches of California in 2009. Reverend Rawlings was the author of the blog, Public Liturgies. He is predeceased both by his wife Joan McMillen Rawlings and daughter Ann Haynes Rawlings. He is survived by his son Edward McMillen Rawlings and his partner, Loras Ronald Ojeda, his daughter Carol Rawlings Miller, his son-in-law, James Milton Miller, his grandson, Jack Rawlings Miller, and nephew, Alan Greer Rawlings. Donations in his honor can be made to Smart Yards Education (EIN 82-1012849) 1531 Altamont Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125. Services will be held on May 11th at 11:00 at Stone Church of Willow Glen, 1937 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose CA 95125.





