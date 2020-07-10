Charles Raymond Anaya
September 5, 1929 - June 12, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Charles "Ray" Anaya, 90, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 in the home he lived in for 57 years.
Ray was born on September 5, 1929 in San Francisco to Dolores and Pedro Anaya. During part of his youth, he and his sister were raised in Guadalajara, Mexico. After his return to San Franciscohe graduated from St. Peters High School, then went on to City College where he studied electronics. In 1946 at age 17 he met Lillian Villalobos in the Mission District of SF and they were married three years later. Ray was drafted into the Korean War where he was wounded in the leg and received a Purple Heart. Upon returning from Korea, he and his wife had five children, then moved his family to Sunnyvale in 1962. His career was in the electronics industry as a technician while simultaneously working on his real estate business.
He loved to be surrounded by his wife, kids and grandkids for birthdays, holidays, picnics or any celebration. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, volleyball, playing cards, working out at the community center, listening to music and dancing. Although he was a private person there was no denying his love for his family and his extended family. He will always be remembered, loved and deeply missed by his family and friends.
Ray is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Lilly, of 69 years, his children: Sandie (Paul Reynoso), Diane, Dave (Carol), Jim (Deb) and Janet (John Chess) and his sister, Christine Valencia. He had 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Due to current conditions, a private service for Ray was held for the immediate family at the Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. To honor Ray's memory, donations may be made to: St. Peter's Catholic Church at www.stpeterssf.org/
.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held later when the shelter in place restrictions are lifted. View the online memorial for Charles Raymond Anaya