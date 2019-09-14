|
Charles Roger Platt
April 21, 1935 - Sept. 3, 2019
Oakdale, CA
Charles Roger Platt II passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after suffering for the past 5 years with Alzheimers. Charlie was born in Fillmore, California to Bertha Brown Platt and Charles Roger Platt I. He was the youngest of 6 children, Don, Virgil, Eula, Mildred and Doris all of whom predeceased him. Charlie graduated from Fillmore High School in 1952 where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He liked to laughingly refer to himself as the "Fillmore Flash." Following graduation he signed with the Pittsburg Pirates Chain playing in the minor leagues. He was then drafted by the U.S. Army where he continued to play baseball and basketball, this time for the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the military he came to San Jose to attend San Jose State University receiving a Bachelor's and two Master's Degrees in Education.
While attending college Charlie worked for the Santa Clara County Probation Department as a Group Counselor in Juvenile Hall. It was there he met and later married Patricia Jones Platt. They were married for 54 years. Upon graduating he went to work for Campbell Union School District as a teacher/coach at Blackford and later Camden High Schools. He later went to work for the Santa Clara County Office of Education as a counselor and eventually a Principal in the Court School System.
Charlie and Pat have two children, Michael Platt (Crystal) and Stacey Halkias (Todd). They are the proud grandparents of Dylan and Deryn Halkias and Dymon, Alicia, Breanna and Charlie III Platt. Charlie loved his children and grand childre playing silly games with them, taking them to the beach and supporting all their sporti8ng endeavors. He will be missed by all who knew him as he was a person who could always evoke a laugh or a smile. His ability to make people feel good about themselves was well known. When he entered a room he filled it with light and laughter.
Servicews will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Ave., San Jose CA 95125.
