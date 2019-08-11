|
Charles Schaefer
Burlingame
Charles Walter Schaefer
July 5th,2019
Charles "Chuck" Schaefer passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on July 5th. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Eleanor, as well as his brother Robert and cousins Walter, Olga, and June. He is survived by his step-daughter Carol, grandson Gabriel and his wife Kan, great-grandchildren Lauren and Derek, nephew Victor, and niece Kathy.
Chuck grew up in Chicago, a member of the greatest generation and an avid Cubs fan, he served in the US Navy during WW11 in the Pacific, graduated from the Walton School of Commerce and worked for Marsh and McLennan for 35 years as an auditor. He moved to California in 1972 and settled in Burlingame. He became active in the Independent Order of the Foresters and upon retirement was very active in the SIRS, he was an officer in both organizations. He golfed and bowled with both groups as much as he was able for many years. Most importantly he will be remembered as a true gentleman and dedicated caregiver to his wife in her later years.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2825 Alameda de las Pulgas San Mateo, CA at 11am on Tuesday August 13th.
