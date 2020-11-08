Charles Sloan Robertson
1934 - 2020
Resident of Los Altos
This blessed and dearly loved man was taken from us unexpectedly after a brief illness. He entered El Camino Hospital on October 12. He and his wife marked their 48th wedding anniversary on October 14. Charlie peacefully passed away from an onset of pneumonia in early morning, October 16, with his beloved wife by his side.
Charles Robertson was born in Canton, Ohio, to Frances Mae Robertson and Charles Wayne Robertson on March 19, 1934. They moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio, when Charlie was 3 and his sister, Melinda, was born 4 years later. They enjoyed their grammar school years there. In 1950, his father's job was transferred, and the family moved west to Tuscon, Arizona, where Charlie became an alumnus of Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. Charlie began a career in Riverside, CA, working in the advertising division of the Riverside newspaper.
In 1958, he transferred to the Bay Area to work for the Redwood City Tribune. In the early 1960s he started in the real estate business and sold both residential and commercial property in the Menlo-Atherton area. In March of 1972, he joined Home Savings & Loan. Over time, he managed several different branches in the Bay Area. While Regional Manager, his territory also included Monterey, Santa Cruz and Fresno. In 1996, after a 24-year career, he retired from the company as Regional Vice President.
He met the love of his life, Vera (Ewers) Robertson on a blind date in the late 1960's and the two were married in Woodside, CA, on October 14, 1972. They started their life together living in Fremont and soon moved to Santa Clara. In 1978, they moved to Los Altos where they lived for the last 42 years. They had a magical marriage and enjoyed doing everything together. He loved church, cooking, computers, wood working, photography, and reading extensively about numerous subjects. He also enjoyed traveling in the motor home, flying family and friends around the Bay Area in his Beechcraft Bonanza V-tail plane, and taking cruises each year with relatives and friends. He was happiest being with his wife and beautiful family for holidays, birthdays, reunions or any occasion. Charlie always had a wonderful demeanor. He was quite witty with a dry sense of humor that sometimes even made himself laugh. He was fun to be around and very well liked by his employees, friends and neighbors. He was a very kind, caring and generous person and he will surely be missed.
This precious man leaves behind his beloved wife, Vera, sister-in-law Nancy (Ewers) Genasci of Medford, OR, LaVerna (Ewers) McCrum and husband Clifford McCrum, of Litchfield Park, AZ, brother-in-law George Ewers and wife Karen (Pacher) Ewers, of San Jose, CA, sister-in-law Jacquelyn (Ewers) Diehl of Goshen, IN, 10 beloved nieces and nephews and their 7 spouses, 19 cherished great nieces and nephews and their 4 spouses, and 12 precious great-great nieces and nephews.
A private inurnment service was held on October 27 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo. The family requests, in lieu of flowers and if you wish, you may make a donation to your favorite charity
in Charlie's honor. View the online memorial for Charles Sloan Robertson