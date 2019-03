Charles Vincent Cowan

Nov 10, 1986 - Feb 5, 2019

San Francisco

With stunned disbelief we announce the untimely death of our son Charlie. All deaths are untimely before age 100. Yet particularly unjust at age 32.

His heart stopped but his spirit lives on. Having just returned from a 2-week trip to South America, he was starting to live the life he wanted. The picture above was his last selfie. Leaving us his last smile.

Charlie was preceded in death by Papa & Grandma Walz. He leaves behind a devoted mother and father, Chuck & Roxanne, and a crushed sister/friend LeAnne, Aunt Jana & Uncle Skip, and Uncle Monte, as well as many friends accumulated through the years. And recent new found friends who gave him a chance at a career he was proving to be good at, and could have been great at. Thank you CED and McMillan.

"Faithful are the wounds of a friend" as learned from Charlie's dearest life-brother, Jeff, who told us, "He never got mad. I could be pretty annoying but he never got mad." Charlie was so patient and soft-spoken. A gentle giant actually. He was almost 12 pounds at birth, leaving this mortal coil with the biceps of a Marvel comic book character.

We want to thank deeply our friends and family who have surrounded us with love, shoulders to cry on, food to eat, and flowers to enjoy. However Anonymous they remain.

Charlie's ashes will be scattered to the winds in a location deemed worthy. If you knew him, remember him. That is his true memorial. Let's hope he's testing the adage, "You only live once".





